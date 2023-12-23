(WTRF) – Christmas is one of the most wonderful times of the year, even for all those con artists and crooks out there.

Thankfully, there are some obvious red flags to look out for.

If you find an ad on social media advertising a popular item for a much lower price than the major retailers? Probably a scam. Did you get an email saying you won a contest that you didn’t enter? It’s almost certainly a scam.

Perhaps the biggest red flag involves a scammer wanting specific kinds of payment outside of a traditional credit card.

“A lot of the time with these types of scams they will ask for a money wire transfer or a pre-paid gift card. You cannot get your money back when you use those methods of payment. So we always suggest using a credit card because then you have a little bit of recourse there.” Laura Blankenship, Regional Marketing Specialist for the Better Business Bureau

If you are scammed, the first thing you should do is contact your bank or the credit card you used to purchase the item.

Also, be sure to report the scam to the Better Business Bureau. They have a scam tracker on their website where you can search for scams that have been reported in the area you live in.