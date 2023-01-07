WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The “Keep Wheeling Warm Campaign” from Youth Service Systems is providing a weekend of giving the gift of warmth to those in need, and they continued into today at the West Liberty University Women’s Basketball Awareness Game.

HAPPENING NOW: The @westlibertyu Women’s Basketball Awareness Game is tipping off for a cause! @YSSWheeling “Keep Wheeling Warm Campaign 2023” is accepting donations during the game in exchange for a free t-shirt with @PareeInsurance ❗️



More tonight on @WTRF7News 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uzmlRxWaMy — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) January 7, 2023

In 2018, Paree Insurance Center reached out to YSS to see any way they could help out during the winter months, and they have grown the Keep Wheeling Warm campaign ever since.

Friday, they held a donation drive at the Highlands Walmart where they packed the Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration truck full of donations.

Anyone who brought a donation to the game today received a free t-shirt in exchange.

”I really look forward to this every year now. It’s really turned into a weekend long event now, so from yesterday morning to tonight and then we’ll be doing a big drop off on Monday with the girls’ team where we’ll go through, sort everything, make sure everything is going to the appropriate place, so it’s a good team bonding for the girls’ team and also for them to get involved in the community. It’s just – overall, everything is just great with it.” Chris Bucon – Vice President, Paree Insurance Center

All donations are going towards necessities for the Wheeling Winter Shelter – everything from daily products, hygiene products, utensils, clothing, and more.

Some donated items will be sorted and placed in YSS’s Sophie Moses Free Store, which is available for anyone in the community to browse and take what they need.

To schedule a donation or browsing appointment for the Free Store, you can call 304-233-9627.