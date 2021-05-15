Kennywood changes mask policy after CDC releases new guidance

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennywood is making some policy changes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week.

The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Kennywood has since updated its health and safety guidelines, no longer requiring fully vaccinated guests and park personnel to wear masks.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated must continue wearing face coverings and practice social distancing, park officials said.

Kennywood has sanitizer stations throughout the park and will continue enhanced cleaning practices on high-touch surfaces.

Visit Kennywood.com before you plan a visit to check the latest requirements and to make a reservation to ensure you get into the park with capacity limits. 

