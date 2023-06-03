It's a great time to be a kid on weekends in June!

LIGONIER- Pa. — Idlewild & SoakZone is taking fid fun to new heights with the reintroduction of Kids Fest, featuring all-new entertainment every weekend beginning Saturday June, 3. The family friendly event will run for four themed weekends this June and include unique activities, character meet and greets and an assortment of engaging entertainment.

“Brand new exciting, fun and high-energy shows highlight a wide variety of entertainment at this year’s Kids Fest,” said General Manager, Tim Heger. “The playful and imaginative event offers unique reasons to visit beyond the signature rides and attractions of Idlewild, plus a chance to cool off at SoakZone.”

Each Saturday and Sunday in June, Kids Fest will debut a new theme, offering activities for kids and fun for all. Details include:

Special live entertainment presented by Tim & Amanda Cowles will be included with admission June 3 and 4 offering a variety style stage shows including magic and comedy, and ventriloquism, complete with tons of audience participation and engagement.

The park throws its first-ever Foam Party, June 10 and 11 . Fun-tastic Foam takes over the Hillside Theater for kid-friendly dance parties that are sure to create silly summer memories.

. Fun-tastic Foam takes over the Hillside Theater for kid-friendly dance parties that are sure to create silly summer memories. Mad Science of Pittsburgh will wow even the smallest of guests by performing amazing experiments to inspire children through science, sparking lifelong imagination and curiosity June 17 and 18.

High energy shows and activities by Remix Education, will motivate and inspire the park’s pint-sized guests with crazy stunts, interactive games and motivational learning on June 24.

Kids Fest wraps up on June 25 as Daniel Tiger welcomes O the Owl for a special visit to Idlewild; plus, a meet and greet with George Washington visiting from Fort Ligonier.

In addition to all the entertainment and activities lined up, each weekend also includes a dance party with select Idlewild characters such as Ricky Racoon and Duke the Dragon at the park’s Hillside Theater.