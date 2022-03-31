JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s a big issue in Jefferson County and throughout the entire valley.

Kitten season is officially here.

Shelter officials say they’re are ways to help but there are also ways to hinder as the kittens are born.

Marketing Outreach Manager at Jefferson County Humane Society, Brandi DeNoon-Damewood said the best thing is for them to stay with their mama if at all possible and if not they have a great foster care program to make sure they get the care they need and deserve.

She said when kittens flood the shelter, it takes up a lot of their resources.

“So things like canned kitten food and milk replacer and baby bottles and things like, we go through like crazy. So we are really asking the public to, you know kind of help us out.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing Outreach Manager at Jefferson County Humane Society

If you have any questions, you can call the humane society at 740-314-5583, or for fostering information you can click here.

Or if you would like to donate you can click here.