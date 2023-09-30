GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a sport that has been gaining in popularity recently, Irish Road Bowling.

The Knights of Columbus Moundsville Council 1907 held their 12th annual Irish Road Bowling Festival today, September 30, 2023.

This annual event hosts up to 400 bowlers for only $35, including food, drinks, and music.

All proceeds from the event will go to local Marshall County Schools.

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor three students each month from John Marshall High School for the student of the month and assist with the Special Olympics, The Gabriel Project, and much more.

The event was held at St. Jude Park and ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.