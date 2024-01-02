Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are almost a month into the “official” winter season. During these winter months, many people report feeling more tired, having less energy, and feeling sadder than they do in the spring and summer months.

A Psychologist with WVU Medicine Children’s, Dr. Maria Khan, says lack of sunlight and physical activity all play a role in our overall health and can affect our mental health. However, she emphasized there is a difference between the winter blues and seasonal affective disorder.

SAD is a type of major depressive disorder that happens seasonally, generally in the fall and winter months.

“Feeling sad or having a depressed mood, loss of appetite, or increase in appetite, which we actually more commonly see in SAD. The more carbs that we eat, the more likely we feel tired, which is another common symptom. Feeling that malaise, feeling a loss of energy, not really having an interest in things that use to be pleasurable.” Dr. Maria Khan, WVU Medicine Children’s Psychologist

Dr. Khan says it’s very rare to see SAD in children, and research is very limited but not impossible. She says teenagers especially can express the same symptoms that adults express.

Treatment options include bright light therapy, medication, and other options.

It’s important to reach out to a primary care physician for medical advice.