OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – This week is National Server Weather Awareness week. On Tuesday, the West Virginia EMA encouraged the community to plan and practice annually.

*** Make a plan today***

Tornados come in the blink of an eye. So, knowing where to go and what to do when you hear that emergency alarm sounds is critical.

Experts say tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars, and even create deadly flying debris.

EMA Director Lou Vargo encourages everyone to create a plan. One for your home, if you’re driving, and any other common area you’re often in.

Once that bow echo occurs on the radar and is announced by the National Weather Service, sometimes you only have minutes to be able to respond to that, so you need to make sure you’re getting those notices, whether it’s your cell phone, the app from channel 7 that you get for your phone. Second of all, know what to do when that warning occurs. It’s very appropriate to have a tornado drill because if you look last year in 2021, we probably have more tornados that’s been confirmed with touchdown in the tri-state area, and we’ve had in decades. Lou Vargo, EMA Director

Take an active role in your safety. Experts say get to low ground and avoid windows.

You should head to the basement or to a sturdy wall, crouch low to the ground and use your arms to protect your head and neck.