Kohl’s presents House of the Carpenter with $65,000 check

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local organization received a very timely donation from a familiar source. Today Kohl’s Department Store at the Highlands presented the House of the Carpenter with a check totaling sixty-five thousand dollars.



It’s thanks to a company wide program which donates to non-profits all across the country. The Highlands location received the funds because of their long time partnership with House of the Carpenter.



Officials there say they will use the funds to continue ongoing operations. They also say it’s perfect timing because of an increase in need from the food pantry and other ongoing projects.

“With all of the amazing things that they do for the kids all across the county as well as other organizations, we are just really excited to be able to nominate and award then this grant.” Stephanie Salisbury, Kohl’s Highlands

“The relationship we have built has just been phenomenal and now they are just taking one more step to allow us to do something more.” Michael Linger, Executive Director, House of the Carpenter

House of the Carpenter is the only non-profit in West Virginia to receive the grant. Kohl’s has partnered with House of the Carpenter for years on a number of projects. They include Christmas Kids, the Back Pack Program and several food drives.