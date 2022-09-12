BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The City of St. Clairsville has finally named a person to replace Mark Thomas for the Ward 3 Council seat.

Back in August, former Belmont County Attorney and St. Clairsville City Councilman Mark Thomas pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Soon after, Thomas resigned from the Council.

Tonight council named Kristi Lipscomb to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat. Councilwoman Lipscomb has lived in St. Clairsville her entire life, and has been a court stenographer for the Belmont County Common Pleas Court since January of 1996.

“You know I’ve lived in St. Clairsville my whole life, and kind of at the point in life where I felt like I had enough experience, and I have the time now. Both of my daughters are grown….And I really just wanted to give something back. I love St. Clairsville. I couldn’t wait to get back here after college. I’m just really excited to be able to do something to give back to this community.” Kristi Lipscomb, New 3rd Ward Councilwoman for the St. Clairsville City Council

Council President James Velas said the process took a bit longer than normal because they had multiple candidates to choose from, but they’re satisfied they made the correct choice.

Lipscomb says she looks forward to working with Council, and believes they will be a good team.