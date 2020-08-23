Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum Opens New Exhibit

One local museum has officially taking in a new exhibit that’s lived through three generations.

“If you don’t take a little extra time to hold on to your history, how do you know how you’re gonna get into the future.” Allan Miller, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum Owner

The racehorse and carousel has lived through three generations. Both were built between the 70s and 80s, and both used to stand in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center.

“It’s kind of a rite of passage for all the kids in Elm Grove.” Paul Newmeyer, former owner of the racehorse and carousel

They were to be done away with until the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum took the rides under their wings.

“It’s been a labor of love.” Allan Miller, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum Owner

The original owners of the ride and the now-new owners, the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, worked together. Neither one say they wanted the historic rides to go to waste.

“It just seemed like a perfect marriage, worked together. They said they would fix the machines up.” Paul Newmeyer, former owner of the racehorse and carousel

“One thing after another. We actually brought it back to the way it was.” Allan Miller, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum Owner

The motors and coin slots have been refurbished, while the rides were repainted back to the original colors. Their vintage price of a quarter also hasn’t changed when it was brand new… decades ago..

“If you remember riding these rides when you were a kid, bring your kids and grandkids. Have them take it for a ride, bring back memories and see the laughter and smiles on their faces.” Paul Newmeyer, former owner of the racehorse and carousel

It’s the first day the rides have been officially opened at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The museum is open everyday 9 to 4.