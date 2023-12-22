WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As we know, Christmas is just a few days away, but there is also another holiday that anyone can celebrate that will begin next week.

From December 26 to January 1, many Americans will be celebrating a holiday that has been around since 1966.

Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday that was created in the United States to celebrate African heritage. The holiday includes a celebration of 7 core principles throughout 7 days. A few of the principles consist of unity, self-determination, responsibility, purpose, creativity, and faith.

A common misconception about the holiday is that it is a religious or race-based holiday when in reality anyone can celebrate it.

”It isn’t another thing to divide us. It’s not another boundary we can use to separate each other. It’s something that exists that we all can be a part of if we want to. Like I said before, it’s nothing to take the place of anything. It’s like a supplemental celebration to help you feel more in touch with your family and your community around you.” Ron Scott Jr. – Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director, Wheeling YWCA

Many people who celebrate Kwanzaa also give gifts to their loved ones on each day of the celebration which represents the core principle of that day.