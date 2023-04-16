WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the first year since 2019, Oglebay Institute hosted their 66th Annual Antique Show and Sale at the Pine Room.

It’s a beautiful ☀️day! What better way to get outside than going to Oglebay for the Antique Show?🌸



Over 50 vendors are at Oglebay’s Pine Room until 4pm today for the 66th annual show (back since 2019)! All proceeds go back to the Museums of Oglebay Institute🏛️@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Z1uYyHxTQF — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 16, 2023

Nearly 50 vendors from 10 different states came to Wheeling to participate in the largest and longest-running antique show in the Mountain State selling everything antique from paintings, jewelry, glassware, and more.

The weekend of events consisted of preview and social events on Friday at the Glass Museum with food and drinks where guests were then taken in a limo to get a first look at the show.

All proceeds go right back to the museums to keep the history alive at Oglebay.

”The museums here at the Oglebay Institute, they’ve been in existence since the late 1930s. We’ve been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums since 1972, and we tell the history of the Oglebay family in Waddington Farm, of what life was like here in Wheeling through the decorative arts. the funds that are raised through this event, which is the largest fundraiser event for the museum’s every year, you know, go to support that.” Christin Byrum – Director, The Museums of Oglebay Institute

If you didn’t make it this year, they want you to know that they will be back again next year!

The show is always the first full weekend in April and they are at Wilson Lodge.