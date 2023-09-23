WHEELING, W.Va. — Denise Clayton, owner of the last remaining walk-up Dairy Queen in the Wheeling area, announced that she is retiring in a heartfelt note to the community.

The Fulton Dairy Queen has been in Clayton’s family since 1979, and Denise has been running it for the last 20 years. After 44 years of operation, the iconic business shut its doors for good.

Clayton posted her retirement announcement on the window of the building, thanking the Fulton community and loyal customers of the establishment.

She also thanked her employees who helped make the business successful and hoped that for those whose first job was at Dairy Queen, it was a great experience.