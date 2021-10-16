Late Rally Secures Homecoming Win for West Liberty

West Liberty, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Toppers’ backup QB Parker Sherry was named Homecoming King and Autumn Grace Dotson was the Queen.

It was a good one against Fairmont State. The Falcons took a 17-7 lead into the half. Freshman running back Tyler Moler carried it for a 20 yard touchdown to give WL a 21-17 lead in the third quarter.

In the fourth, West Liberty lead 30-24. Fairmont’s QB Mike Floria unloaded from the 20 yard line and found Jermiah Taylor in the back of the endzone. It wasn’t clear but the officials determined that Taylor got at least one foot in and Fairmont led 31-30.

West Liberty responded when Diven found Isaiah Robinson deep from midfield. He snuck behind 2 defenders and found nothing but green grass to make it 38-31 Hilltoppers.

The Falcons had time for one more possession and was down a score. Floria threw it from behind Fairmont’s 30 and and DB Pritchett jumped the route and that pick 6 made the score 45-31 after the PAT to seal the victory. The Toppers would actually add another late touchdown to make the final score 52-31. The team improves to 4-3.