LATEST: Pregnant woman shot in midnight drive-by, suspect still on the run

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) 6:30 p.m. August 16, 2019: LATEST– A home sprayed with bullets in the middle of the night and a pregnant woman caught in the gunfire — now police are on the hunt for a suspect.

Chief of Detectives with Beckley PD, Lt. David Allard, said, “At about 12:50 a.m. our officers were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred on Missouri Avenue in East Beckley. When they arrived on scene they located a 21-year-old pregnant female who had been struck by gunfire.”

Allard said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was in bed when she was shot. One other adult and two small children were also in the home when the shooting took place.

Allard said some neighbors reported seeing a vehicle stop in front of a house and open fire before driving away.

Acting under the cover of night, the shooter left few witnesses… but what they did leave behind was a large number of shell casings — outside and inside the home.

“We’ll take the casings that were recovered here and compare them to any other casings from previous shootings that we’ve had to determine if there’s any link,” said Allard. “At this time I don’t have anything that would indicate that, but we really feel that there’s somebody in the community who knows what this is about and who is involved.”

Allard said the victim is in stable condition. She was transported to a hospital in Charleston, WV to better monitor her condition and the condition of her unborn child. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Beckley PD or Crime Stoppers of WV.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 UPDATE: Detectives with the Beckley Police Department have released new details in a shooting investigation. The victim was a 21-year-old woman who is pregnant. Her name has not been released.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Charleston, WV to better monitor her condition and the condition of the unborn child. Investigators said her injuries are not life-threatening.

A number of shell casings were collected at the scene. They will be analyzed and compared to previous shootings to determine if there is a possible link.

Anyone with information on the crime, the identity of the shooter or the person’s location is asked to contact Beckley Police or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Anonymous tips can be left at the Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

There are rewards available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all, you never have to leave your name.

P3 Tips App

ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting overnight has Beckley Police looking for the suspect. It happened in on Missouri Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019.

Police said a woman was shot and taken to a local hospital. They do not believe her injuries are life-threatening.

The suspect is still on the run. Police said there is a cash reward to any information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything, call Beckley Police or Crimestoppers of West Virginia.