Law enforcement looking for missing teen

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Law Enforcement in Raleigh County are asking for your help finding a runaway teen.

Lachaela Putnick ran away from her home in Shady Spring sometime overnight on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Putnick is a white female and 15 years-old. She is 5’3 with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 130 pounds. Deputies said Putnick may look and act older than she is. She recently moved to Southern West Virginia and doesn’t know the area well.

Deputies said Putnick is considered to be in a dangerous situation.

If anyone thinks they have seen Putnick or has any knowledge of where she may be please call 911 immediately or the sheriff’s department at 304-255-9300. Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or www.crimestoppereswv.com