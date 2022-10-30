KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.

Law enforcement is assuring people they do not need to worry about being arrested — the caller’s claims are false. The Sheriff’s Office also reminds everyone that law enforcement will never request money via phone.