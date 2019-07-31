Lawmaker pushing to make ‘app sellers’ more transparent

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — A Florida Senator is presenting two questions that has probably never crossed the minds of many Americans:

What country are my apps based? And why is my data going there?

In response, Senator Rick Scott is proposing the ‘Prime Act,’ which will allow the public to have access to this information.

“What it’s going to require is online retailers to tell you the origin of the products they sell,” said Senator Scott (R-FL).

Those questions have been asked recently in response to the popular ‘Face App,’ which was actually developed in Russia.

The ‘Prime Act’ would require apps to disclose the countries where its developer, publisher and parent corporation are based.

“Many products come from china [and] they’re not labeled at all,” said Ed Mierzwinski of the Public Interest Research Group.

Mierzwinski says its more about why the public’s data is going there.

“Regardless of whether its going to Russia, Silicon Valley, [or] to some developer in the United States, they’re collecting too much information.”

Some in Congress agree with this statement and say the public has a right and responsibility to protect their privacy.