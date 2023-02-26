(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Weeks have gone by since the train derailment in East Palestine and the National Transportation Safety Board is finally giving some answers as to why it happened.

The findings of a preliminary report released as federal officials continued to come see the site for themselves. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the site and responded to criticism of the federal response to the scene. Former President Donald Trump also joined lawmakers in the city this week.

In West Virginia, the legislature has passed a campus carry law, which has the support of Governor Jim Justice.

Under the bill, people with concealed carry permits can bring firearms onto state college and university campuses, but the schools themselves have concerns. At West Liberty University, officials say they’ll need to do a complete evaluation of campus to determine where guns will and will not be allowed.

State leaders and representatives from Form Energy gathered in Weirton to sign a bill that brings the company one step closer to building a facility in the city.

House Bill 2882 provides some of the financial incentives for the company to create its new iron-air battery manufacturing plant. Now that Governor Justice put the bill into law, Form Energy can move forward with the development on 55-acres of property in the Northern Panhandle.

The COVID pandemic had many devastating effects, including adding to a nationwide nursing shortage.

Hospitals have been been predicting that nurses would be scarce since 2019, and it’s certainly the case now. There’s a need for about 149,000 nurses each year, but colleges and universities don’t graduate that many.

Finally, the Wheeling Police Department is starting to move into its new headquarters.

This brand new and state-of-the-art building in Center Wheeling is 36,000 square feet. That allows the department extra room for training and places to focus on officer wellness. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said public access is limited since the lobby is still under construction, but the hope is to move patrol in in the next week.

