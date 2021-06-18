Lawsuit filed against a police officer, the whole department and the village

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – A lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court claiming a Bellaire police officer violated the plaintiff’s civil rights.

Bellaire’s mayor reportedly opened the letter during this week’s council meeting, and the police chief said “we acted on it immediately.”

Chief Dick Flanagan, currently on vacation, agreed to speak with 7News on the phone about how the village is reacting to the case.

That officer was suspended immediately without pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and pending allegations through the U.S. District Court. Chief Dick Flanagan, Bellaire Police Department

They are not disclosing the officer’s name.

Chief Flanagan said it’s a very serious allegation.