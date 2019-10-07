Former president files lawsuit against Wheeling University, alleges fraudulent activities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A former president of Wheeling University filed a lawsuit against the institution in the Ohio County Circuit Court on Friday.

Michael Mihaylo also names the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and several other people in the lawsuit.

Mihaylo alleges that he discovered fraudulent activities during his tenure as president.

Those alleged activities states that the school used money donated for scholarship purposes to cover daily operations.

Mihaylo is being represented by Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law.

Wheeling University recently named Ginny Favede as its 13th President.

On August 2, Mihaylo and Senior Vice President, Joseph Petrella, were placed on administrative leave by the university.

Stay with 7News for updates.