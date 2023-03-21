Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Leadership Wheeling came to WTRF today for a tour of our new studio and to learn all about the station.

This class through the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce helps expand the members’ leadership potential, network with other professionals and learn about the different sectors of Wheeling.

They not only learned about broadcast stories, but also WTRF.com, which averages about 800,000 pageviews each week.

This class lasts 14 weeks and we were honored to have them stop at our television station.