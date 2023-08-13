WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An event that has brought a lot of tradition and heritage to the Ohio Valley for many years returned this weekend.

The 90th annual Lebanese Festival took place at Oglebay Park on Sunday.

The event is hosted by Our Lady of Lebanon Church each year.

The festival includes a large variety of traditional food, music, and games.

It originally started as a celebration of the Catholic Feast of the Assumption and later became an event that much of the Ohio Valley would celebrate.

The festival committee said being able to share the Lebanese heritage with several surrounding communities is what has made it such a success over the years.

”It’s a real celebration of our heritage that we like to share with the community as a whole. In my heart, I think it’s in everybody’s heart that they treasure that heritage and like to see it continue. You know, it’s the one thing that carries us through a lot of hard times.” Lou Khourey – Lebanese Festival Committee

The festival saw hundreds of people come out to enjoy the delicious food and entertainment to celebrate an event that has built quite the legacy over the years.