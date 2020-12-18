100-year-old Strand Theatre designated as a historic property

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A 100-year-old theatre is being recognized by the Moundsville Landmark Commission.

The Strand Theatre stands tall on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and fifth street… like it has for the last century.

Having the Strand in such a small community as Marshall County and Moundsville is very unique. Justin Jones, Strand Theatre Board Member

It’s an honor because I’ve lived here all my life. Jim Cochran, Moundsville Landmark Commission Board Member

It’s officially a designated historic property in the city, thanks to the Landmark Commission.

But, this 100-year-old building isn’t still around by chance.

There was a lot of extensive renovations that have gone on and are still going on today. Justin Jones, Strand Theatre Board Member

After opening in 1920, it closed down a few times, and then again in the 90’s. The theatre just sat there until it reopened again in 2013, and The Strand Theatre preservation society organization took it under their wing.

But, it took a lot of work.

There’s now six spaces downstairs for dressing rooms, green rooms, and restrooms. All that’s just been restored.

There’s still the office space left to do, as well as modernizing the theatre itself; like upgrading video projection, audio, and lighting.

Events have been taking place here for a few years, but one day theatre members hope to see it fully restored.

Especially in these times today, to have that is a treasure that we are happy to share with the community, and they can come and be a part of as well.” Justin Jones, Strand Theater Board Member

Members say they want The Strand Theatre to eventually have programs for all ages in the community; whether it be plays, musicals, movies, and things like that.