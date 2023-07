WHEELING- W.Va. (WTRF) It’s America’s birthday and we are celebrating the best way we know how, with beer, BBQ, and fireworks!

The celebration has been going on for the passed couple of days and tonight is no exception.

Here is a list of firework displays going on tonight:

Kennywood at Dusk

Oglebay- Schenk Lake at 9:30 p.m.

Wells Township at Dusk

Woodsfield at Dusk

The full schedule of fireworks can be found here .