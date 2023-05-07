OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Public Library is inviting you to party like it’s 1973.

That’s when the current library building, at 52 16th Street, first opened its doors.

It had cost one-point-five million dollars to build.

The Library’s 50th birthday party will be held this Tuesday at noon, in the same room and time slot where Lunch With Books is normally held.

You’re invited to dress in the style of the early 1970s, and prepare to immerse yourself in a time machine.

“We have a band called Vinyl Soul, plays music from that era. We’ll have food by Midge’s Kitchen that includes things like pigs in a blanket and rainbow jello and all the stuff you might have eaten at a cocktail party in 1973.” Sean Duffy, Adult Programming/Local History Director

There will be 70s trivia, a photo booth, a costume contest and lots of memories being shared.

Retro library T-shirts will be available.

Fifty years ago, the building opened with a formal dedication.

Tuesday’s party will not be formal!