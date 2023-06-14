OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) — There’s a lot more involved in displaying the American Flag than many people realize.

Members of the Ft. Henry Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution are particularly tuned in to who displays it properly.

So each year on Flag Day, they give an award to the person, organization or business that does it best.

This year’s winner is the Ohio County Public Library.

“It should be lighted at night. It should be in good condition and repair, and should be replaced probably every six months to a year. And it should be raised and lowered appropriately as by presidential proclamation. And the library is following those guidelines. Some of us were driving past the library and noticed they had lowered the flag appropriately on a recent occasion, and it began a discussion that ended up with our presentation today.” Jay Frey, Ft. Henry Chapter of the SAR, President

Officials say the flag should never be displayed with the stars down, because that’s actually a distress signal.

It should never touch the ground, the floor, the water or any merchandise.

And if you’re carrying the flag in a parade, it should always be on your right side.