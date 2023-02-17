OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Life Hub doesn’t have a building yet, but last week they made some significant strides in helping the homeless.

On Valentines Day, they got 22 people started on the process of getting their IDs. And they got three people signed up with applications for apartments with the Wheeling Housing Authority.

Life Hub officials say the lack of an ID is a huge problem among the homeless.

“They often have their IDs or wallets stolen. They’re fleeing domestic violence. Or they’ve aged out of foster care, and the information required, they don’t know it. And we have to ask them personal questions of their parents’ legal name, a mother’s maiden name, and they don’t know it.” Shelly Miller, Housing Manager, Riverview