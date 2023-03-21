Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – The students at Moundsville Middle School got some guidance on how to deal with difficult topics like bullying from non-other than the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus.

George “Tyrus Murdoch, a former teacher himself, says he came from humble beginnings, which is relatable for a lot of the kids.

He believes that bullying is even worse these days because of social media, but a strong mindset can help kids overcome any challenge they may face. Despite his own challenges, through hard work, accountability and a lot of bumps he’s become successful, and hopes to help kids avoid some of those bumps along their way to success.

“There is a big door out there and it might not be the door you think it is, but all journeys start with hard work, one step at a time. And we all, regardless of how we look, color, skin, athlete, non-athlete, we’re all going to get bumps on the road, and we’re all in this together.” TYRUS, NWA Champion, Fox News contributor

“You know, if you do make a mistake, like we all do when we’re younger and older, we just take the accountability for it, and learn from it and do better.” ROB CHAVANAK, Principal, Moundsville Middle School

Tyrus says that “life is hard, but we’re harder.” You may get hit in the mouth, but it’s your reaction that is what you’ll be judged on.

In early 2022, Marshall County Schools began a new community outreach program called “LOOK,” or “Looking Out for Kids.” Tyrus will also present “Wrestling through Childhood Trauma” will take place Tuesday night from 5:30pm to 7:00pm in the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts. He will cover topics like being bullied and being a bully.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.