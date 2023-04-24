WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Unique life-size pieces of art are now all over the Ohio Valley carrying an important message.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The YWCA Wheeling partnered with the West Liberty University Art Department to create works of art in mannequin form.

“Once you become more aware of the statistics involving these crimes and the frequency of these crimes you start to identify more as a problem instead of these one off instances that just happen to people, that just happen to communities.” Ron Scott Jr., Director of Cultural Diversity & Community Outreach

Each student was asked to convey domestic violence, human trafficking, addiction or hate crimes in their own way.

Twelve different pieces of their work are now displayed throughout Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel Counties.

“I hope that they begin to think of a victim of a crime as not this far off thing completely separate from you or me. I think when they think of victims of a crime, I want them to think that it could potentially be anyone that you know and it is your duty as a member of this community to make sure it’s not you and to make sure it’s not the people around you. Ron Scott Jr., Director of Cultural Diversity & Community Outreach

You can see these pieces displayed at various locations throughout the week.

YWCA Wheeling is so appreciative of the students’ work that Scott said they are working to plan another event where the community can see all these pieces again.

If you’d like to see more resources for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week click here.