Linsly honors class of 2020 with annual brick-laying ceremony

WHEELING, W.VA. -The Linsly Cadets carried on a tradition today to honor the class of 2020. Small groups of the Cadets’ graduating class met on campus today for an annual brick-laying ceremony, followed by a shirt-signing. The tradition of laying bricks with each graduating senior’s name engraved on it started in the early 2000’s. Due to the global pandemic, the senior class had to cancel prom, a trip to Kennywood, and a white water rafting trip, making this year’s brick-laying ceremony extra special.

It means everything to me. It’s been something I’ve been looking forward to since the 5th grade. I know a lot of my fellow classmates have been looking forward to it to, it’s not just for the seniors, it’s for the whole school so it’s really amazing that we still get to do this,” said Madison Campsey, the head prefect at the Linsly School.

The Cadets will continue to honor their seniors tonight. Linsly is hosting a parade to honor the class of 2020.