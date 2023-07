WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The severe weather has flooded several roads in the northern part of WTRF’s viewing area.

Here’s a look at what places in Weirton are impassable as of Sunday night:

King’s Creek Rd.

Intersection of Main St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Bottom of Culler Rd.

Patricia Ave.

North 12th St.

Remember to never drive through flooded or pooled roadways.

Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.