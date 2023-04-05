OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Folks in West Virginia can now help out their local law enforcement by …eating pizza.

This month Little Caesers kick off their annual Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign.

It’s a fundraising effort that benefits police K-9 handlers in West Virginia as well as some surrounding states. Money raised throughout the month will provide an ” On the Go Kit ” for the various departments.

The kits include a Cool K-9 Air Conditioned System, a a non-spill water bowl, a tactical leash and other equipment.

This years campaign will assist as many as one hundred, eighty five , K-9 teams.

“It’s just huge, the different sponsorships that we have throughout the community, Little Caesers being a big one. Especially with the K-9 division to help with that, it becomes very important with helping the community.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

“This year we are really lucky. We’ve paired it up with one of our busiest promotions with our Pretzel Crust Pizza. So we are hoping that drives a lot of traffic into our stores and that those folks will be generous and donate when they come in so that we can make sure we take care of these K-9s.” Dana Hammond, District Manager, Little Caesers

Their goal for this year is to raise $30K to benefit k-9 handlers in West Virginia as well as surrounding departments in Ohio and Kentucky.