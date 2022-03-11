Have you ever heard of children’s toys being swapped out for drugs? Unfortunately for a Spalding County 8-year-old birthday girl, she experienced it first hand.

From the outside, it looked like a regular box with a toy in it. Or so they thought, according to FOX13News.

The girl’s father, who did not want to be identified, said he opened the toy for his daughter and found three layers of bags wrapped around a pound of suspected marijuana.

The gift came from a family friend who said they bought the toy at a store in Fayette County that buys inventory at government auctions and re-sells it.

According to FOX13News, Authorities said they don’t believe the store had any idea what was in the box, and say it would be impossible to track down where it came from.

The toy was supposed to be a slimy paint that transformed into a 3D squishy pet, but of course, when the girl opened it, that’s not what she found.

“My daughter’s reaction was dad I got scammed I got a bunch of leaves,” the dad told FOX13News.

The father then called the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

He says it’s definitely a gift they’ll remember and wishes investigators could find out who swapped a toy for pot.