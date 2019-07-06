Live: Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion Show

LYON, France (AP) — Still facing a backlash over saying she wouldn’t visit the White House if the United States wins the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe said Wednesday that she considers herself a proud American.

“I think that I’m particularly, uniquely and very deeply American,” she said. “If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for, the song and the anthem, and what we were founded on, I think I’m extremely American.”