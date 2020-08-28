Local Activist Reflects on the March in Washington

Thousands have marched on Washington D.C. in remembrance of Martin Luther King and his famous I have a dream speech.

The protesters have gathered in what is the largest political gathering in Washington D.C since the Coronavirus pandemic began. Thousands have gathered to march and to remember the progress that has been made and fight for the changes that still need to happen.

Locally our own local community activist shares his opinion on this historic day and remembers what the events mean to him.

Well I’m pretty excited that today marks an anniversary sort of march on Washington. What I’m kind of hoping is that people who see it and are affected by can take a moment to pull themselves out of what’s happening around them directly and see big picture that it all seems reflective of the initial march on Washington. Ron Scott, Jr. , Cultural Diversity & Community Director YWCA

It’s especially important in this time that we reflect on the journey of Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments. Thanks to all the heroes who fought bravely over the years.