OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you are looking for a new furry friend to start the new year with, you are in luck.

The Ohio County Animal Shelter is looking for anyone interested in adopting an animal and giving them a new home to begin the new year.

The Ohio County Animal Shelter takes in stray and surrendered cats and dogs almost daily.

Currently, the shelter is caring for 8 dogs and 7 cats in search of their next home.

One of the employees at the shelter says 2 furry friends have been waiting for the longest out of all their animals.

”We have two pit bulls that have been here since one ace has been here since April who gets along with other dogs and humans and deuce who has been here since August, who unfortunately does not get along with other dogs but gets along with humans.” Wendy Neubauer | Shelter Staff, Dog Warden, Ohio County Animal Shelter

Newbauer says the adoption process is extremely rewarding for the ones adopting and even more so for the animal.

”Adopting is a wonderful thing. We just had a pit bull that was adopted right after Christmas and then went home and is loving life. And we had Jake, a hound dog that was stressed out here in the shelter. Now he is doing wonderful in a home. So, the benefit of adopting a dog is when they go home, they become one of your own.” Wendy Neubauer | Shelter Staff, Dog Warden, Ohio County Animal Shelter

The joy that comes out of adopting a new pet is something Newbauer says she cherishes all the time.

”Watching them leave the kennel and get in the car and see the smile on the animal’s face and in the family’s faces is nothing more gratifying than that.” Wendy Neubauer | Shelter Staff, Dog Warden, Ohio County Animal Shelter

The shelter encourages anyone to come in and consider adopting one of their furry friends.

They also need donations, including non-clumping litter, kitten food, grain-free cat and dog food, blankets, towels, and cleaning supplies.

The shelter is open every day from 12:30-5 p.m. and you can leave any donations outside the building if no one is there.