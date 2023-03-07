Shadyside, Ohio- After nearly six months without a fire chief the OR&W Fire District Board of Trustees announced today that Robert “R.C.” Fellows will take over as the districts new fire chief.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fellows has been appointed to the position after the retirement of David Lenz. He previously served with the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District near Columbus for the past 15 years, and the past four as captain.

Born in Brilliant Ohio, Fellows started his first responder career in 1992 after joining the Brilliant Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic. He has been a Fire/EMS instructor with the Tolles Career and Technical Center in Plain City, Ohio and has served in a similar capacity with the Ohio Fire Academy.

Fellows is also a rescue specialist with Ohio Task Force One, which provides rescue support for FEMA urban search and rescue missions. He earned a Bachelor or Science degree in Safety/Environmental Engineering Technology from Fairmont State University in 2001.

“The fire district is fortunate to have R.C. as its chief. Not only is he an excellent first responder, leader and educator, but he also is one of the most trained and experienced professionals in Ohio,” said Gregg Warren, district board chair.

“I am honored to have been selected for the chief’s position. The OR&W and its predecessor, the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department, have a long-standing reputation as a first-class operation. My goal is to make a great department even better. I look forward to meeting district residents and providing the best service possible,” commented Fellows.