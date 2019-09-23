Local attorney hopes to fill big shoes left in House of Delegates

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Joe Canestraro currently represents the fourth district in the House of Delegates.

However, Canestraro will step down at the end of his term and campaign for Marshall County Prosecutor.

Christian Turak of Gold Khourey and Turak announced Monday that he will look to fill the void left in the fourth district.

Although there are several road projects ongoing, Turak says keeping those repaired roads in good condition will be his main focus.

As an oil and gas attorney, Turak mentions his cases as inspiration to introduce new legislation for oil and gas rights.