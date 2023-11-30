OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Ohio County have confirmed a man was injured after he went over a steep hill on his ATV and landed in the woods.

Emergency crews headed to Triadelphia off Chapel Hill Road, where the accident occurred just hours ago.

Authorities say it appears the man went backward down the hill and was thrown off the ATV before it hit a tree.

Ohio County EMS took the driver to a local hospital.

Triadelphia firefighters and Ohio County Sheriffs’ Deputies were all on the scene.

This is still a developing story. Stick with 7News for further updates.