JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public safety alert and is on the lookout for an escapee from the Eastern Ohio Correction Center (EOCC) in Wintersville, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Authorities say Brian Mosher, 38, signed out of EOCC at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to visit family on Barnhill Road in Midvale, Ohio near New Philadelphia. They say he was due back at EOCC at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. He never returned and authorities say they have been unable to establish contact.

Mosher was last seen leaving EOCC wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He is also reported to have an upside down cross tattooed on the left side of his neck and various tattoos on both his arms.

Mosher is a 38-year-old white male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. His last known residence was in Midvale, Ohio.

Authorities say if you see Moser, do not approach him. Anyone with information regarding Brian’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600 or contact their local authorities.