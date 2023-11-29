WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – WesBanco Bank put Wheeling on the national map earlier this morning in New York City!

Several WesBanco employees from every branch throughout the six states they serve traveled to New York City with bank CEO Jeff Jackson to ring the NASDAQ bell.

WesBanco’s Upper Ohio Valley District Vice President, Amanda Brown, says they have reached many milestones as a company this year, and being able to ring the NASDAQ bell is a testament to their hard work.

“It’s very important for WesBanco to continue to build our community by ensuring that we are meeting those needs for the low to moderate income. Thank you to our community for supporting WesBanco and WesBanco will always be here to support you.” Amanda Brown | Upper Ohio Valley District Vice President, WesBanco

There were several watch parties throughout different departments at the WesBanco Bank in Downtown Wheeling, as well as a watch party at the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce.