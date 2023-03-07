WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — Well, spring is just 2 weeks away and with new weather comes new trends!

One local beauty salon is keeping up with the times with the trendiest hairstyles, eyebrows and lashes just in time for spring and summer.

The stylists at Cloud 9 are expecting hair styles from the 70s and 90s to make their way back this year.

Some other popular services are eye lash lifts and tints and eyelash extensions.

Bridgette Hardy, stylist and owner of Cloud 9 Spa says eyebrow services are popular as well.

Eyebrow services include microblading, which is a semi-permanent tattoo, or an eyebrow wax and color.

“What I love about the spring season is all of the award shows just happened, so we just had the Oscars so what we saw there was a lot of big hair. Curls are in. Really really big, voluptuous curls. A lot of feathering is in. You’re going to see a lot of things from the 70s and the 90s come back, which I absolutely love. I got to do it once, now I’m going to get to do it again, so I think that’s always fun.” BRIDGETTE HARDY | Stylist & Owner of Cloud 9

“So, I would definitely suggest getting a lash lift and tint just to spice up your lashes a little bit for the spring and summer, but if you need a little bit more I would go for the hybrid lashes. Maybe even a splash of color to just brighten yourself up.” LAKIN RONEVICH, Cloud 9 Manger | Wheeling Location

Cloud 9 is ready to make you feel refreshed with a variety of salon services in time for warmer weather!

Everyone here at 7News is thankful for the wonderful hair and makeup services Cloud 9 provides for us.