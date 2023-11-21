WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Bishop Darrell Cummings is best known for the giveaways conducted by his church, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.



But he also does missionary work across the world.



Recently, he and his wife Letitia returned from ten days in South Africa, which reinforced their belief in blessings–especially since this is the week of Thanksgiving.

When they offered food for the hungry, they came with their bowls.

“Some came with bowls that they found on the street and some came with other bowls. Some of the bowls in our estimation, we might not have thought was acceptable and then some were just so hungry but didn’t have a bowl and just put the food in my hand. Put the porridge in my hand and I’ll just eat it out of my hand. “ Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Orphanages keep children only until age 16. Then they are given a tiny plot of land and told to build a house on it, having to forage for supplies.

“They have to try to find pieces of wood and things of that nature, put it together, put a roof on it and move in it.” Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

There is no running water. They have to carry water for daily use, a mile or more.



Jobs are almost non-existent.

” 90% unemployment and then if they do work, they make an average of three dollars, American dollars, a day.” Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Despite the poverty and hardship, Bishop Cummings says the people exude joy and gratitude.

“They have so little and they’re so happy, and we have so much and we’re so mad! It’s like something’s not right. You know we ought to be the happiest people in the world. We’ve got running water. We’ve got refrigerators–more than one refrigerator–washers and dryers and electricity and gas and heat and air conditioning and we’re some of the most depressed people in the world! They have none of that and so every little thing, so appreciative, so happy and so joyous.” Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The bishop says once, a woman asked if she could stow away in his luggage to get to America, saying, “it must be just like Heaven.”