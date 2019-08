The World Scout Jamboree may be over but the experiences gained will last a lifetime.

Nearly 50-thousand scouts, scout leaders, and volunteers hit up the Bechtel summit reserve near Beckley for the two-weeks.

One of them was 14-year-old Isaac Perry.

He’s from our neck of the woods in Sherrard West Virginia.

He visited the jamboree with his parents and says with all the bad happening in the world right now it just was nice to see so many people from so many places coming together.