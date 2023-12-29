WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the streetscape project consuming much of the Downtown Wheeling area, one local business has announced a campaign to help restaurants in the construction areas and give a large incentive for people who dine at them.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration has announced its Conquer the Cones, Dine Downtown, and Collect Cash campaign that could help you secure $1,000 in cash just for eating locally.

After a video revealing the construction going on outside of one local restaurant went viral, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration came up with an idea to help local restaurants in the middle of all of the orange barrels.

The promotion features 13 restaurants that are in the heart of the construction zones, and if you eat at any of them, you will receive a card to collect stamps from the 13 restaurants just for dining at them.

The 13 restaurants included in the campaign are listed below.

Avenue Eats

DiCarlo’s Pizza

Elle & Jack’s

Mugshots

Panda Chinese Kitchen

Public Market

River City

Taqueria 304

The Belgian Waffle Shop

The Bridge Tavern

Tito’s

Table 304

Vagabond Kitchen

The promotion is one that aims to bring businesses and people in Wheeling together during a trying time.

”It’s a team effort here and one thing that was evident was when all of the restaurants downtown started sharing the promotion and tagging the other restaurants, you know what business tags their competition? Well, and that’s what we do in Wheeling. We support each other.” Bob Heldreth – Vice President of Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

If you collect 6 stamps on your card, you will be entered into a drawing to win one thousand dollars in cash. One local restaurant owner says the initial reward is very intriguing, but there is also something else that will come with it.

”I think it’s a great prize. I mean, who doesn’t want an extra thousand bucks in their pocket? But more than anything else, it gets people talking about downtown in a positive light.” Matt Welsch – Owner, Vagabond Kitchen

Once you collect 6 stamps, you will receive a new card, and you can continue to dine locally at other locations to try and receive another entry. By collecting stamps, you are not only helping your chances of winning the grand prize, but you are also helping local businesses grow and thrive.

”To have this many great small restaurants downtown, there’s no chains down here. They’re all small restaurants. They’re all trying to support their family and just like everyone else in the world. And if we can help them get through this time, then we’ll all be better off for it.” Bob Heldreth – Vice President of Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

Welsch says that although the construction might be troublesome, it is important to always help each other when times are tough.

”I think it’s important to be realistic. Obviously, this is extremely disruptive, but also I want to be optimistic about it and that message is being heard. Generally, people are very, very supportive and they’re coming together and they’re propping everyone up. And that’s what really needs to happen. That’s what small communities are.” Matt Welsch – Owner, Vagabond Kitchen

The drawing for the thousand-dollar grand prize will happen on April 1 and Panhandle invites other organizations to get involved in similar campaigns to help support local businesses during this time.