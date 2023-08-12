ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its last Second Saturday event this weekend in downtown St. Clairsville.

The Chamber decided to do a back-to-school bash theme for their final event.

Thanks to several local businesses and organizations, the Chamber was able to hand out over 70 backpacks along with other items for parents to help get their kids ready for the school year.

The event also included the Chew Chew Train Food Truck, a visit from the Chik-Fil-A cow, free face painting, and a bouncy house.

The director of the Chamber said being able to help the surrounding communities is one of the best parts of the event.

”We are the Ohio Valley. We have to take care of our community. And it means something to us when you can put your head down at the end of the day in bed and say; I did something good; we did something good as a community. And that’s what it’s all about.” Wendy Anderson – Executive Director of St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce said they would like to thank the many vendors and local organizations that made the last event so special.