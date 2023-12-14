WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island will again serve a free community Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.

This tradition began in a quiet way a quarter century ago.

In the 1990s, someone gave the late Rev. Jim Kelley a frozen turkey, telling him to help as many people as possible.

That year, it was a small Christmas dinner.

Since then, the dinner has evolved, and there are now many turkeys and hams plus stuffing, pierogies, sides, desserts, and a visit from Santa Claus.

“It is open to the community and the reason we do it is we want to provide a welcoming place where you can enjoy a good meal, have someone to sit and talk with. It’s not just for the hungry, the homeless, it’s for anyone who wants to come, not be alone on Christmas Day and share a good meal and hopefully some good times.” Donald Rebich | St. Luke’s Episcopal Church vestry

Doors open at 10 a.m. Christmas morning for doughnuts and coffee, the meal is served from noon to 3, and Santa arrives at noon.

Takeouts are available from 1-3 p.m.

Also, on the Saturday before Christmas, December 23, there’s a huge fruits and vegetables giveaway from 10 to 2 at St. Luke’s, at 200 South Penn Street, Wheeling Island.