WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local church opened its hearts and doors today to its community to help people get ready for their holiday meals this weekend.

St. Luke’s Wheeling Island Episcopal Church held its fruit and vegetable giveaway today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone was welcome to come and grab a variety of fruits and vegetables ranging from oranges, potatoes, bell peppers, and much more.

All the fruits and vegetables are donated by Jebbia’s Market each year to help the church fulfill its mission of helping its neighbors in the community.

One member of the church says the support they receive from the community is what makes the event possible each year.

”We’re a very small congregation, on our own we could not do any of this by ourselves. The support of our other community members, other churches, other community organizations help us to do what we do. And this is our way of loving and serving our neighbors.” Don Rebich – Lay Leader St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

The church will also be offering a free community Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts, and dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m.